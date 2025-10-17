New look for Wellingborough restaurant as owners 'outgrow' former unit and move to 'welcoming' spot on Queensway estate

Le Spice Merchant has moved from its spot in Farm Road to a new, bigger area in Swinburne Road, hoping to offer ‘a proper, welcoming restaurant’ away from the town centre.

The move comes as the owners of Le Spice Merchant were in need of a bigger space. Inside is room for more than 45 people and a fully licensed small bar serving wine, beer and champagne.

The unit in Swinburne Road, Wellingborough was formerly The Grill Express, which was opened by Maruf Ali in partnership with Zafar Ahammad, however now it will be the home of Le Spice Merchant, offering authentic Indian dishes.

Maruf Ali, owner of Le Spice Merchant, said: "I ran a takeaway here before called Grill Express so I’ve known this area for a long time.

Le Spice Merchant has moved from Farm Road to Swinburne Road, Wellingorough

"I always felt it needed a proper, welcoming restaurant where people could enjoy freshly cooked food and a drink locally — without having to go into the town centre.

“We’ve been part of Wellingborough for over 17 years, and this move is all about giving something back to the community.

"We wanted to create a place where people can enjoy great food, relax with a drink, and feel at home — it’s a big step forward for us and for the area.”

Celebrating the move, Le Spice Merchant will offer a five-course banquet deal for £13.95 per person (dine-in) every Sunday and Wednesday and a five-course meal for two people for £23.95, including two papadoms with chutneys, two starters, two main courses, one rice, one naan and Bombay aloo on Sundays (collection).

Le Spice Merchant helped feed hungry families over Christmas during the Covid-19 pandemic and will be continuing to give back to the community again in 2025.

Maruf added: “If anyone in Wellingborough isn’t working, struggling to get a paycheck or just finding times tough this Christmas — please don’t go to bed hungry or let your kids miss a meal. We’ll be offering free Christmas meals to anyone in need, including vegetarian options.

“Don’t be embarrassed or afraid to message us privately. Just send your address and a short note such as ‘Dinner for four people this Christmas’ or ‘No presents for kids’, and Le Spice Merchant will quietly drop off food and go. We’re here to help anyone who needs it.

“A big thank you to everyone who continues to support us through these challenging times. We truly appreciate every one of you.”