New location for Rushden estate post office due to open today after three-year wait

Customers of a closed Rushden Post Office branch will be able to access a new service in another location from today (Thursday, January 19) at 1pm.

Grangeway Post Office closed in January 2020, when McColls newsagents where it was based in Grangeway Shopping Precinct, closed and the operator for Grangeway Post Office resigned.

The counter will move to Premier store at 2 Church Hall Road, Rushden, NN10 9PA and will be renamed Church Hall Road Post Office.

The new Post Office is in Church Hall Road, Rushden

Anthony Bayley, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

Church Hall Road Post Office will open daily offering 70 hours of Post Office service a week inside the convenience store with opening hours Monday to Sunday 8am to 6pm.

Post Office bosses say they were ‘keen’ to restore the branch to the area as soon as possible, so they decided to go ahead with their plans.

Customers of the new Post Office have been asked to give their feedback about access into and inside the new premises as part of a consultation.

The opportunity to give feedback will close on Tuesday, February 14. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 297226.

