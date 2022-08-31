News you can trust since 1897
New lease of life for Kettering community facility after flood damage

Thousands of pounds are being spent on an upgrade

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:04 pm

A Kettering bowls pavilion has been given a new lease of life after a five-figure investment to refurbish and improve it.

Ise Bowling Club’s old hall, off Grantown Close, suffered severe damage and became unusable after major flooding on Christmas Eve, 2020.

The club later contacted their local councillors for support. And funding of £30,250 has been secured for the Ise Valley Pavilion, which also hosts community events, birthday parties and more.

The Ise bowls pavilion

The upgrade includes a new kitchen, changing rooms and toilets. Further improvements are earmarked for the rest of the hall and building.

Cllr Elliot Prentice (Con, Ise) said: “We are proud to have secured this funding and are really pleased to see the ongoing delivery of this project.

“The refurbishment has given a new lease of life to this vital community facility for the benefit of local residents and bowls club.”

Town and unitary councillors for the Ise ward, L-R: Craig Skinner, Alex Evelyn, Elliot Prentice, Lloyd Bunday and Mark Rowley.
