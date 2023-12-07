New Learning Disability SENsation comes to Kettering
SENsational Care Provisions was launched in the second half of this year, a day care provider for young adults with a Learning Disability working across Northamptonshire.
SENsational prides itself on putting people first, not profits and has seen an incredibly successful first 3 months of business.
SENsational provides three core services;
- inclusive classes and PA sessions for children with a Learning Disability under the age of 16.
- A PA service for adults over the age of 16 that focuses on taking customers out and about into the community for the day.
- A day provision now operating three days a week.
Across these services, customers can expect lots of fun, dance, fitness, well being, social interaction, life skills, trips out and to build on their independence skills!
From January 2024 SENsational are proud and excited to be launching a new day provision in Kettering, an area where the SENsational team have strong links to the Learning Disability community.
We spoke to Director of Care Jonny Horsley who said
"We are absolutely thrilled to be expanding to Kettering so soon after SENsational's opening, the support we've had from our customers, their families, friends and North Northants Council has been nothing short of amazing. It's been a tough year and without the support of these guys, we simply would not be where we are now and in the position to open a second location. For me personally, Kettering holds a lot of good memories, I spent the best part of 8 years working in Kettering with so many amazing people, I couldn't be happier to be back in town! I really could not have asked to a better end to the year, so Thank you from everyone at SENsational and we look forward to the years to come."
SENsational Care Provisions will continue to operate in Northampton with a view to expand and strengthen its Day Service in early 2024 whilst also making footsteps in Kettering.
For more information on what SENsational has to offer, how to join or anything else, please either get in touch via the email - hello@sensationalcareprovisions.co.uk or drop a message via Facebook - SENsational Care Provisions.