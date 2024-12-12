New kitchen and bathroom showroom opens in Kettering High Street

Family-run property building and maintenance company, Hillery & Sons, has opened a kitchen and bathroom showroom in Kettering High Street.

Bosses say this ‘exciting’ development will bring the latest in kitchen and bathroom design to the heart of the town.

Mark Hillery, founder of Hillery & Sons which was established in 1984, said: “Our showroom features a beautiful range of high-quality kitchens and bathrooms, showcasing the best in modern design and functionality.

"From sleek, contemporary kitchens to luxurious bathrooms, we offer a variety of styles to suit every taste and budget.

"We are particularly proud of our mobility bathrooms and wetrooms, designed to provide comfort and accessibility without compromising on style.

“Our team are committed to enhancing the living spaces of our customers by offering innovative and stylish solutions.

"The new showroom is a testament to our dedication to quality and our belief in Kettering as a thriving community.”

The new showroom is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.