New Kettering Women's Centre a safe space for those needing 'non-judgemental' support

Women needing support with issues including homelessness, domestic abuse, mental health and guidance to prevent offending will be able to get help at the expanded Kettering Women's Centre.

Based in Meadow Road in Kettering town centre, women will carry on being supported by C2C Social Action in one-to-one sessions and groups with tasks including life skills, budgeting, healthy lifestyle and form filling.

Founded in 2003 by Northants Police custody sergeant Julie Parsons, the new larger Kettering centre is in addition to those in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

The centres provide help and support to those already in the criminal justice system, those at risk of committing crime and women who need support with other aspects of their lives.

The official opening of the relocated and expanded Kettering Women's Centre/ National World

Ms Parsons said: "We can make such an impact. It’s so rewarding to see people thrive. We always say a person’s life shouldn’t be defined by the worst thing they have done.”

Women can pop into the Meadow Road centre that will be open five days a week to access on-site help and support under one roof.

As well as a new reception area containing a small shop selling goods made by women, the new facility has a cafe-style meeting room, counselling rooms and a workshop area.

C2C’s commissioned rehabilitation service manager Mel Drage will be based in Kettering Women’s Centre with wellbeing coaches Katherine Birch and Jan Kihiko.

Jan Kihiko, Katherine Birch, and Mel Drage in the new reception area of Kettering Women's Centre/National World

Ms Drage said: "It’s a safe warm space, whatever your problem we can support and signpost to services.”

Support offered to women is designed to equip them to believe in their potential, build self esteem, confidence, emotional regulation and well-being.

Clients are offered help with life skills, budgeting, healthy lifestyle, form filling, mentoring training, volunteering opportunities, peer mentoring and well-being groups.

The centre will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with appointments needed on Mondays and Fridays – but help is always on hand.

C2C Social Action, Kettering Women's Centre/National World

Ms Drage said: “People can knock on the door. Women can walk in off the street and know that they are going to get help and know it’s not judgemental.”

Michelle Shaw, CEO of C2C Social Action hopes the new Kettering centre will be able to support women across the North Northants area.

She said: “We are going to be open more days and we hope to support 200 women in the first 12 months.

"We are going to be working with the local police as soon as somebody is arrested to help them, working with women at that early stage has been working well in Milton Keynes.”

Funding has been provided by The Clothworkers Foundation, North Northants Council’s shared prosperity fund, Kettering Town Council, The National Community Fund and The Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon on the new centre were Anne Burnett, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and deputy Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, Marianne Kimani.

Welcoming the new space Ms Burnett said: “I’m delighted that it’s in the north of the county. It’s amazing that we have got the funding. For women it’s just a great facility.”

Ms Kimani added: “It’s my absolute honour to be here. It’s a place of sanctuary, especially when people need help. When we are not able to care for ourselves we are not able to look after our children. The family unit is really important and takes care of women, then we will have a strong community.”

Contact C2C by emailing [email protected] or via social media @C2CSocialAction.