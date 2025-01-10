New Kettering Turkish restaurant brings kebabs, meze and flame grilled treats to town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Golden Shish Meze and Grill Bar opened on the site of a former cafe in Montagu Street.
Managed by Harun Kundes and his cousin Mustafa, the pair have decades of experience in the hospitality and food trade.
As well as starters, kebabs, specials and sharing platters, the menu boasts Turkish wines and beer.
Harun said: “Our best seller is the mixed platter. These are authentic Turkish dishes that you won’t be able to get anywhere else in Kettering.
"As far as I know we are the only sit down purely Turkish restaurant in the town. The staff are Turkish and the food is from Turkey – but we are for everyone.”
Diners and takeaway customers can chose from cold and hot starters, including baba ghanoush and sucuk – a spicy sausage.
With vegetarian as well as meaty dishes, meals can be finished with desserts including baklava and sticky syrupy kunefe.
Harun added: “It’s an authentic Turkish experience. It’s like being on holiday but in Kettering.”
Food can be ordered online or via Uber Eats and Just Eat or call 01536 808255.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.