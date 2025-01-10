New Kettering Turkish restaurant brings kebabs, meze and flame grilled treats to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People with a taste for Turkish delicacies have been invited to sample the delights of a new Kettering family run restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golden Shish Meze and Grill Bar opened on the site of a former cafe in Montagu Street.

Managed by Harun Kundes and his cousin Mustafa, the pair have decades of experience in the hospitality and food trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as starters, kebabs, specials and sharing platters, the menu boasts Turkish wines and beer.

Golden Shish Turkish Restaurant, Montagu St, Kettering/Harun Kundes

Harun said: “Our best seller is the mixed platter. These are authentic Turkish dishes that you won’t be able to get anywhere else in Kettering.

"As far as I know we are the only sit down purely Turkish restaurant in the town. The staff are Turkish and the food is from Turkey – but we are for everyone.”

Diners and takeaway customers can chose from cold and hot starters, including baba ghanoush and sucuk – a spicy sausage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With vegetarian as well as meaty dishes, meals can be finished with desserts including baklava and sticky syrupy kunefe.

Harun added: “It’s an authentic Turkish experience. It’s like being on holiday but in Kettering.”

Food can be ordered online or via Uber Eats and Just Eat or call 01536 808255.