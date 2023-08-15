New Kettering tattoo studio's grand opening raises funds for breast cancer nipple service

Breast cancer patients will be helped post-surgery thanks to the kind donations made by guests at the opening of a new Kettering tattoo studio.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz officially cut the ribbon to launch Nordica Studios in Carrington Street owned by Bethany Olechnowicz.

Money donated at the opening day will be used to provide post-mastectomy patients with areola and nipple tattoos completely free of charge.

Bethany Olechnowicz, with Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz officially cutting the ribbon to launch Nordica Studios in Carrington Street /Matt Kaye

Bethany said: “The launch party was a great success. It was fantastic to have the support of Emily our town mayor getting involved with selling raffle tickets and talking with guests.

"Through raffle ticket sales – with many local businesses supporting us and donating prizes – we raised £2,102.61 for post-mastectomy patients to receive areola and nipple tattoos.

"I will be carrying out my medical tattoo training at the end of September. That means that together we have raised enough funds for eight breast cancer survivors to receive this treatment. There will be availability to get in touch if you are waiting to receive areola or nipple tattoos in the near future.”

At the launch, local musicians played for guests as refreshments were handed out to the crowd.

Nordica Studios in Carrington Street, Kettering

Joining Bethany at Nordica Studios will be her business partner, Matt Kaye of Creation Custom Tattoo Ltd who offers laser tattoo removal, piercings and a range of tattooing styles, specialising in portraits.

Bethany, 31, said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved and can't thank the local community and businesses for their support, generosity and contributions that has helped raise these funds for a great cause. I am excited for the future of what we will be able to provide for our new and existing clients.

“We are already busy sought-after artists and we were overwhelmed with all the new lines of enquiry. We are looking forward to continuing to be very busy and delivering top quality tattoos to our clients.”