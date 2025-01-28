New Kettering takeaway ‘dream’ plans on hold after shutters not acceptable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new Kettering takeaway and cafe have been put on hold after the aspiring restauranteur was told his new shutters would not be appropriate.

Hiwa Hassan’s dream is to open a Kurdish food outlet specialising in Shawarma cuisine in Silver Street, in his adopted town.

He has recently applied to North Northants Council to change the premises – once home to a nail bar – into a restaurant/café.

But plans have been put on hold after planning officers rejected of his choice of security shutters and modifications to the front of the building.

Hiwa Hassan has leased premises in Silver Street Kettering/National World

He said: “It’s my big dream. I want it to be a fast food restaurant and café selling Shawarma food. I put the shutters up. I didn’t know it would be an issue. They are very secure but I’ve been told fire fighters need to be able to see through them.”

To get the shutters fixed in place, part of the original wooden frontage was removed.

Mr Hassan says he will comply with the request in order to make his takeaway dreams a reality.

Meanwhile a new flue needs to be installed at the premises for extractor fans.

Kettering Silver Street in 2014/Google

Now living in Kettering, he is currently working at a cash and carry in Peterborough to fund the project, previously having worked in the food trade.

When up and running Mr Hassan wants to do his bit for the community

He said: “I want to give food for free to the homeless and to send food to the hospital.”

If granted permission he thinks the refurbishment project will take about six weeks.

He added: “It’s a great location – I want to have my own business, hopefully soon.”

To view the plans for the ground floor of 18-19 Silver Street ‘change of use from retail to a restaurant/café’ go to North Northants Council’s planning portal and search for application NK/2024/0748.