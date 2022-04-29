New Kettering studio puts photographer in the frame

Julietta Arden Taylor in her studio

A Kettering photographer has opened her ‘dream come true’ studio to her welcome clients to her award-winning business.

Julietta Arden Taylor specialises in newborn and family shoots but made headlines when she was invited to take photos of national NHS hero Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Her career behind the camera began 24 years ago, working with film and editing, and says her love of telling stories through images developed from there.

Julietta Arden Taylor

She said: “It’s a dream come true. I am super excited to open up in this beautiful location and offer a new level of service to my clients.

"The studio space is perfect and I have been able to create a warm and relaxing space to welcome clients, help them relax and make them feel at home.”

A member of the Newborn Photography Association and the The Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers, Julietta has operated her business in and around Kettering since 2016 is expanding to a bespoke space.

She said: “The brand-new studio is based in a beautiful barn conversion. The stone barn has bags of character to shoot both studio and outdoor from the same location, which is surrounded by woodland and beautiful outdoor space.”

Based in the Glendon Farm Lodge Complex in Kettering, just off the A43 towards Corby, Julietta describes her work as ‘very creative and emotive’.