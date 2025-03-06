New Kettering speed signs to remind drivers of 30mph limit

Two new speed warning devices have been installed in Kettering to remind drivers to slow down.

Installed on behalf of Kettering Town Council, the light-up signs are to warn drivers following concerns about excessive vehicle speeds on St Mary’s Rd and on Thurston Drive.

The new solar-powered devices became operational at the end of February – the total cost of the two devices was £7,600.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of Kettering Town Council (KTC) and chairman of its finance committee, said: “We have had regular reports of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in these two parts of town, often close to busy junctions and we felt that if we acted now, we could avoid future accidents, rather than wait for accidents to happen before the case could be made.”

Cllr Robin Carter with the sign in St Mary's Road, Kettering/National World

The device in St Mary’s Rd was paid for by the town council. The device in Thurston Drive was paid for by Cllr Anup Pandey, who sits on KTC and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) using his NNC Member Empowerment Fund.

Both devices will be managed by the town council, alongside three others the town council installed in the past two years. The other three KTC devices are located in Pytchley Road, Stamford Road and Rockingham Road.

The new devices are not cameras, they display speed warning messages when activated by an approaching vehicle which is exceeding the 30mph speed limit.