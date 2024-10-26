New Kettering Repair Café for broken household items that need expert fixing and TLC
Kettering residents will be able to access experts at a one-stop pop-up Repair Café at St Michael and All Angels Church in Garfield Street on Saturday, November 2.
Starting from 10am – for three hours – the tin tabernacle will host various volunteer repair experts to repair items – free of charge.
Repair Café Organisers Holly Kempf Keller and husband Gary said: “By promoting repairs, Kettering Repair Café wants to help reduce mountains of waste. We throw away piles of stuff in England and all over the world – even things which have practically nothing wrong with them. They could easily be used again after a simple repair.
"We need to learn the skill of repairing to help our community and the environment.
“Repair Café is also meant to put neighbours in touch with each other in a new way. And to discover that a lot of know-how and practical skills can be found close to home.”
People with items to repair need to pre-book a slot so the experts know what materials they need, in advance.
Suggested items range from toasters, lamps, hair dryers to clothes, bikes, toys and crockery.
“Repairing can also save money and resources, and can help minimise CO2 emissions. But above all, Repair Café just wants to show how much fun repairing things can be, and how easy it often is.”
To book your repair, or help the cause at [email protected] or use the QR code.
The Repair Café concept arose in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in 2009, the International Foundation was formed for more information go to https://www.repaircafe.org/en/.
This foundation provides professional support to local groups around the world wishing to start their own Repair Café.
The foundation also supports the Repair Café here in Kettering as well as those in Oundle and Wellingborough.
