New Kettering 'have a go' festival set for spring date at Arts Centre

Festival-goers will be treated to a series of 'have a go' experiences at a new event on the Kettering Arts Centre calendar - and artists and performers are being urged to sign up.

The new showcase of artistic talent will bring together an eclectic mix of dance, spoken word, painting, pottery and performance under one roof.

After the day of workshops and activities on March 12, 2022, festival goers will be able to watch a performance by the much-loved and anarchic Pantaloons Theatre Company.

Kettering Arts Centre hosted an event for KettFest

Rev Tom Houston, Kettering Arts Centre manager and vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: "We want to showcase all the art groups in Kettering and the surrounding area.

"The festival will be the place to come and try an art form. We also want people to get involved, to share their passion for their art form with others - it will be a have a go day.

"We'd like to hear from anyone - musicians, artists, dancers, actors, painters, potters and poets who can get involved and we can get their name out."

Stalls representing the different groups will be housed in St Andrew's Church - home of the Kettering Arts Centre - and in the adjacent church hall.

Rev Tom Houston

The festival supported by the NNC’s HiStreet campaign will see members of the public sign up to classes and produce art and take part in mini-masterclasses.

Mr Houston said: "It's going to be a family friendly feel good festival that will both champion the arts groups that are already running in Kettering but also encourage local people to try something new.

"If you are involved in a local art group, music, dance, theatre or even cake decoration you are interested in leading a taster session on your passion, please do get in touch with the Kettering Arts Centre."

To take part in the festival email [email protected] by the Friday, January 28, 2022.