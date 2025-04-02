New Kettering 'dream-come-true' coffee shop has 'great start' to trading offering 'high quality' drinks and food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of a new Kettering coffee shop say they have had a 'great start' to trading from the refurbished cafe in Market Street.

Friends Veeren Sujan, 28, and 30-year-old Abbas Allah opened the doors to the town centre outlet under the brand Amino Coffee.

The premises boasts two floors for patrons to enjoy the menu of drinks and snacks as well as a covered outdoor seating area.

Veeren said: “Amino acids are the building blocks of life. When we moved to Kettering from London we felt it was missing a community.

"We are trying to create a place for everyone and a safe comfortable community.”

The best friends had the idea of a coffee shop while living in the capital during the Covid pandemic.

Vareen said: “This is our dream come true. We have been talking about it since before Covid.

"We also want to inspire young people. If they want to, they can come to speak to us about opening a business.”

Friends, family and ‘fans' from their social media joined the celebrations for the opening day on Saturday (March 29) and were treated to free coffee.

Customers can choose from hot and cold drinks with matcha drinks a speciality with white chocolate and banana versions available. Punters can also enjoy a pistachio latte – in Amino’s corporate beige and green colours.

Amino opens Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm.