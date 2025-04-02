New Kettering 'dream-come-true' coffee shop has 'great start' to trading offering 'high quality' drinks and food

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Owners of a new Kettering coffee shop say they have had a 'great start' to trading from the refurbished cafe in Market Street.

Friends Veeren Sujan, 28, and 30-year-old Abbas Allah opened the doors to the town centre outlet under the brand Amino Coffee.

The premises boasts two floors for patrons to enjoy the menu of drinks and snacks as well as a covered outdoor seating area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Veeren said: “Amino acids are the building blocks of life. When we moved to Kettering from London we felt it was missing a community.

Amino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering owners Abbas Allah and Veeren Sujan /National WorldAmino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering owners Abbas Allah and Veeren Sujan /National World
Amino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering owners Abbas Allah and Veeren Sujan /National World

"We are trying to create a place for everyone and a safe comfortable community.”

The best friends had the idea of a coffee shop while living in the capital during the Covid pandemic.

Vareen said: “This is our dream come true. We have been talking about it since before Covid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We also want to inspire young people. If they want to, they can come to speak to us about opening a business.”

Amino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering /National WorldAmino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering /National World
Amino Coffee new cafe in Market Street Kettering /National World

Friends, family and ‘fans' from their social media joined the celebrations for the opening day on Saturday (March 29) and were treated to free coffee.

Customers can choose from hot and cold drinks with matcha drinks a speciality with white chocolate and banana versions available. Punters can also enjoy a pistachio latte – in Amino’s corporate beige and green colours.

Amino opens Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

Related topics:Kettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice