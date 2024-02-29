New Kettering 24/7 gym opening date revealed for PureGym in Northfield Avenue
Fitness fanatics’ hearts will be racing and blood pumping night and day when a new gym opens its door to customers in Kettering at the end of March.
PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, is set to open the new facility in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, on Thursday, March 28 at midday.
Members will be able to access the 13,000 sq ft gym 24/7 through PureGym’s ‘low-cost’, zero-contract memberships.
A spokesman for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for our flexible and affordable offering in the East Midlands, we are thrilled to be opening a brand new gym in Kettering.
"Look no further for state-of-the-art equipment and fantastic fitness classes with our flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships.
"Members will have non-stop access to everything they need to enhance their physical and mental health and improve their overall well-being. We look forward to welcoming members through the doors of PureGym Kettering.”
People wanting to ‘smash’ their fitness goals can use ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment located in functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, a fitness studio and cycle studio. A range of classes is included within the membership price with certified personal trainers available to support clients and a free initial exercise induction
About 12 new jobs will be created and PureGym is on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy.
The programme equips candidates to become certified personal trainers in 14 weeks with jobs available subject to interview.
For more information about PureGym Kettering go to https://www.puregym.com/gyms/kettering/