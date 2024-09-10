New ‘innovative’ solar pergola at Ock n Dough a hit among Wellingborough drinkers

A solar pergola has been praised by pub owners and patrons, helping keep the beer garden open as the temperature drops.

The pub’s operator, Greene King, says early indications at the trial pub show the solar pergola from UK-based company Solar Polar is a more sustainable way to heat outdoor areas.

General manager at the Ock n Dough in Wellingborough’s Farm Road, Matthew Gist, said: “The feedback from customers has been really good. The novelty of it is a good talking point and they like the fact that it warms them up with natural solar power.”

Solar power is generated by capturing the sun’s heat in solar collector vacuum tubes, which absorbs the heat. The heat is then stored as hot water in an insulated tank, which can then be pumped through the network of channels on the solar panel creating a warm surface which radiates the heat to customers.

The solar pergola is the 'first of its kind'

Paul Garland, Greene King’s property director, said: “Seeing this solar pergola in place and enjoyed by our pub customers is really pleasing.

"We are working hard with a whole host of businesses and new and emerging technology to decarbonise our pubs and this is not always very visible for our customers.

"Here, we are tapping into a natural resource and customers can see and feel its benefit in action while at the same time it helps to reduce our carbon footprint.

“We have many lovely beer gardens and we know people like al fresco eating and drinking but the British weather isn’t always favourable.

Ock n Dough in Farm Road, Wellingborough

"This is a promising and bright start for a sustainable outdoor heating solution.”

Following successful factory testing, it was installed in the Wellingborough beer garden in May and bosses claim the feedback has been ‘wonderful’, with the pergola set to be a welcome addition in the cold months.

Solar Polar claims that daily monitoring has found that expected annual savings could be around 300 kW/hr electricity and 70 kg of carbon a year. The company says this is the equivalent energy needed to boil a kettle to make almost 12,000 mugs of tea.

Michael Reid, Solar Polar’s chief technical officer, added: “Our summers aren’t always warm and when the air temperature is just 8°C, customers can feel comfortably warm when dining outside under the solar pergola.”