A Wellingborough husband and wife, and their extended family, are preparing to welcome diners to their new restaurant in Kettering town centre.

Mohammed Monsur and wife Lipa Begum will open the doors to Mezbaan in Newland Street – formerly Exotic Dining – on Monday for their grand opening night with free food on offer for people who book a table.

The couple have been refurbishing the restaurant with new modern decor complete with space for 72 diners, a glittery bar and a ‘Mezbaan’ selfie wall.

It’s a new start for the family team who previously worked at The Spice Lounge in Higham Ferrers – after 20 years in the business they are looking forward to the new venture.

Mezbaan Kettering will open to customers on Monday, September 30/ owner Mohammed Monsur with the selfie wall/National World

Ms Begum said: “We always wanted to open a business of our own. Everything is new. We ripped it out and started again with our own design. We want to offer people a proper sit-down experience.”

As well as beef specialities, Mezbaan’s menu has vegan and vegetarian dishes. Chef Mohamed Ali will also be able to prepare dishes to order missing out ingredients to suit customers.

Joining Mr Monsur front of house will his brother Shamim – their other brother Anam, will be second in command in the kitchen as sous chef.

Mr Monsur said: “We are feeling excited. We will be offering authentic Indian and Bangladeshi food. We have top chef Mohamed Ali from Northampton.

Mezbaan Indian restaurant in Kettering/National World

"Mezbaan is dedicated to offering an authentic and memorable dining experience, blending the finest ingredients with the warmth of Indian hospitality. Our chefs are passionate about creating an exceptional dining experience, ensuring that every meal is prepared with care and precision.”

Takeaways will be available from the restaurant but they haven’t signed up to food delivery services apps yet. They are concentrating their efforts on the ‘in-house’ experience.

Ms Begum said: “We have our own website where people can order but this is a proper sit-down restaurant.”

Mezbaan at 3/5 Newland Street opens on Monday, September 30 at 5.30pm with VIP guests invited to join the family alongside family and friends.

People wanting to attend the special launch night and enjoy free authentic Indian cuisine need to book a table by calling 07473 934729 or 07852 818494 or go online mezbaankettering.co.uk