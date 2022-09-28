New in-house gas servicing team for Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes

Housing association Greatwell Homes has announced it is bringing its gas servicing and repairs service in-house.

This work was originally taken out by a third-party contractor, whose operatives will now be joining the Greatwell Homes team when it transfers over on November 1.

Greatwell Heating will be responsible for ensuring all Greatwell Homes’ general needs and independent living properties comply with relevant safety regulations regarding boiler servicing and repairs.



The installations of new boilers will be done by another third-party contractor.

The new service aims to book appointments quicker for customers and improve communication, as well as completing more repairs the first time they visit.

Loreen Herzig, head of property services and compliance, said: “We’re delighted that we’re able to bring the operatives from the previous contractor Bridge Heating over to join our team.

"They already know our business and have relationships with those living in our homes so there should be minimal disruption for our customers.

“It’s important to us that our customers feel safe in their homes, so we’re very pleased we’re able to bring this service in-house.

“I’d like to say thank you to Bridge Heating for their continuous hard work over the last three years.”

Greatwell Homes is a not-for-profit housing association set up to meet the housing needs of people in Wellingborough and the surrounding area.

The association manages thousands of homes in Wellingborough, Kettering and Raunds.