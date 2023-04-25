Affordable housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, has secured more than £2.8m in grant funding to help build more than 80 affordable homes in three rural sites across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The 82 homes, which are benefitting from Homes England grant funding, are being built in partnership with Snowdon Homes, and will provide family homes for people in Raunds, Northamptonshire and Little Staughton and Upper Caldecote in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Union’s director of development and commercial, Dave Lakin, said: “At Grand Union, we want to provide people with safe, quality affordable housing where they can put down roots.

The plans by Grand Union for new houses in Raunds

“This grant funding is allowing us to provide over half of the homes on these sites at social rent, making these homes really affordable to households who move in.

“We are facing a housing crisis, and so we are delighted to be able to use this funding to continue to play our part in providing more homes and stronger communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes, which are a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties are available both to rent and via shared ownership.

They are due to be completed between the end of 2023 and summer 2025 and are part of nearly 2,000 homes Grand Union has committed to build in the coming years.