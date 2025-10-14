New high street home for Kettering vinyl shop as Buster's Records opens for new and pre-loved albums

A Kettering vinyl shop has moved into the heart of the town’s pedestrianised shopping area to expand its business.

Buster's Records had been based in The Yards for two years, but due to a boom in sales owner Phil Griffin has now moved premises to Lower Street.

For the 51-year-old music lover, it marks a new era that has seen his venture blossom from one record collection at his mum’s house via a market stall and single unit to the new retail space with wall-to-wall stock.

It was returning to Kettering after a 20-year career as a restaurant manager in and around London that saw his interest in records rekindled – reconnecting with his collection of house music.

Phil Griffin outside Buster's Records in Lower Street Kettering/National World

He said: “I came back to Kettering and had a box of records from my DJ days. Then I bought another collection. I met my girlfriend Leanne and she helped me get a market stall.

"I was filling mum’s house with records. I needed the storage space so I moved to The Yards. The shop just grew so when this unit came up we came here.”

Named after Buster, one of his beloved Staffordshire Bull Terriers, the shop logo features the rescue pet who has since passed.

Phil stocks new and pre-loved albums from all genres, including rare and collectable vinyl, CDs, tapes, memorabilia, t-shirts, merchandise and books.

Phil Griffin inside Buster's Records in Lower Street Kettering/National World

But he wants to create a community of music fans where everyone is welcome – not an exclusive High Fidelity-style welcome.

He said: “I’m not a music snob. I test play all the records so I’m constantly discovering new bands.

"Retail is retail and leisure. It’s a friendly and accommodating space. I will introduce customers to each other. It’s a hub where people can talk about different music.

"I would really like to contribute to the ‘high street’. I’m really thankful to everybody especially Leanne and my mum Gina.”

To mark the occasion, Gina cut the ribbon.

He added: “It wasn’t a celebration of the shop opening, it’s really celebrating her getting her house back!”

Buster’s Records is open Monday to Saturday currently and is located at 2, Lower Street, Kettering NN16 8DH.