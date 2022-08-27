New high ropes and crazy golf plan for Corby woodland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the crazy golf facility

A high-ropes and zip line experience is being planned for a patch of woodland behind a Corby hotel.

The 18-hole crazy golf course could also be placed on the site in Iron Pits Wood, which is partly protected by a tree protection order, behind the Holiday Inn in Geddington Road if plans are given the nod.

The seven-metre high scheme is being proposed by the hotel’s owners who say tree removal will be kept to a minimum.

How the high ropes facility might look

A planning statement submitted to North Northamptonshire Council says: “The proposal seeks the construction of an 18-hole adventure golf course with a high ropes adventure course above located in the grounds of the existing hotel, to diversify and enhance the existing commercial business.

"The high ropes course would consist of a standalone construction thereby not requiring any attachment of the high ropes course to any existing trees. It will comprise wooden poles secured to the ground via appropriate pole base foundations, entrance and exit platforms and various high rope activities attached to the poles to create the high ropes course.”

The 975 sq m facility could have themed sculptures and a running river feature on a porous surface. The applicant says that an England Golf mapping tool indicates there is a defined need for such a facility in Corby.

The Holiday Inn car park would be utilised by those using the new facility which would have a wooden bridge leading from the car park.