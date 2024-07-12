Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby school has appointed its tenth headteacher in twelve years.

Jonathon Kirby takes up the role at Lodge Park Academy following a period of serious unrest among staff.

He replaces Ruth Roberts who herself took over from Carly Waterman in 2022.

Mr Kirby will take up the £114k role at the Shetland Way school next term with teachers hoping his arrival heralds a fresh start. He arrives from Ofsted ‘good’ rated Ninestiles Academy in Birmingham, where he is vice principal.

The new headteacher at Lodge Park Academy in Corby is Jonathon Kirby. Image: DRET / National World

The David Ross Educational Trust say he brings with him ‘a wealth of senior leadership experience with him’ from schools across Birmingham.

Having studied History at University of Birmingham, he trained as an English teacher and has also been a head of department for English.

Sue Jones will continue in her role as Executive Principal at LPA, working with Mr Kirby, although her role will gradually change into a more strategic and less operational one as the next academic year progresses.

Mr Kirby said: “I am very excited to be joining Lodge Park Academy and am thoroughly looking forward to meeting students, staff and their families.

“My ambition is to ensure that every student leaves school with limitless doors of opportunities open to them.

“I am absolutely committed to high academic standards and I also understand the importance of a broad range of extracurricular activities which help every student to thrive.

“As a team at LPA we will do all we can to arm learners with the academic and personal skills and qualities that will allow them to pursue their dreams beyond LPA.”

Executive Principal Sue Jones said: “I am hugely looking forward to working with Jonathon to provide the very best education and all-round experience for our community.

“I am particularly encouraged by his commitment to building an inclusive environment where all students respect themselves, each other, and also the wider community.

“Jonathon’s commitment to academic excellence and his enthusiasm for the inclusive nature of our school and community makes him a perfect fit for this role.

“I am loving my time at LPA. I am deeply proud of our students and staff and I am sure that Jonathon will be too.”