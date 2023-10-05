New Halloween event coming to Boughton Estate near Kettering this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halloween frenzy is taking over Boughton Estate, near Kettering, this October.

During Halloween weekend of October 26th to October 31 from 11am to 6pm, a new free to enter pumpkin patch will launch just off the A4300 between Geddington and Weekley.

Families are invited to go along and take advantage of free entry to ‘Pumpkins and Potions’.

Halloween fun is coming to the Boughton Estate this month

In addition to the Autumnal pumpkin patch, where you just pay for the pumpkins, there will be games like pumpkin bowling to take part in, making it the perfect, low cost, activity for half-term.

On-site, warming drinks and delicious snacks will be available from a newly renovated catering truck, with hay bales for seating.

Around the site there will be several opportunities to take spooky selfies, and the team at Boughton has launched a competition for the best ‘Pumpkins & Potions’ picture, with a cash prize of £100 up for grabs.

All you have to do is snap a selfie at the event and share it to Boughton’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BoughtonHouseandEstate, or Instagram,

www.instagram.com/boughton_house_official, with the #BoughtonPumpkins to be entered into the competition.

On All Hallows’ Eve itself, families are invited to go along and take advantage of a safe trick or treating space.

Sam Rees, estate manager at Boughton House and Estate, said: “It’s a great opportunity for families to come along and embrace Halloween.

"They can get dressed up in their best Halloween costumes, pick a pumpkin and have a great time.

"Food and drink will be available, entry is free, and we will have some tasty treats for little ones, and maybe even some terrifying tricks too.

"We hope it will be a great event for the local community.”

The event is located just off the A4300 between Weekley and Geddington.

Entry to the event, which runs from 11am to 6pm from October 26 to October 31, is free, with free parking and no need to book.

There are charges for the pumpkins themselves, food and drink and trailer tours.

To find out more about upcoming events at Boughton House and Estate, visit www.boughtonhouse.co.uk, call 01536 515731 or email [email protected].