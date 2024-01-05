New Greggs store being built near Northamptonshire village
It’s near a roundabout on the A605
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Greggs store is being built near a Northamptonshire village.
Work is ongoing at the site, near the Warmington roundabout on the A605, and the store is planned to open this year, although a spokesman for the bakery chain was unable to give an exact opening date.
The Greggs spokesman said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Warmington later this year operated by our franchise partner, MFG.
"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”