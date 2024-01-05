News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

New Greggs store being built near Northamptonshire village

It’s near a roundabout on the A605
By Callum Faulds
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new Greggs store is being built near a Northamptonshire village.

Work is ongoing at the site, near the Warmington roundabout on the A605, and the store is planned to open this year, although a spokesman for the bakery chain was unable to give an exact opening date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Greggs spokesman said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Warmington later this year operated by our franchise partner, MFG.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”

Related topics:GreggsNorthamptonshireA605Work