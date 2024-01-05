Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Greggs store is being built near a Northamptonshire village.

Work is ongoing at the site, near the Warmington roundabout on the A605, and the store is planned to open this year, although a spokesman for the bakery chain was unable to give an exact opening date.

The Greggs spokesman said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Warmington later this year operated by our franchise partner, MFG.