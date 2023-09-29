News you can trust since 1897
New GP joins Lakeside's Oundle Medical Practice practice as partner

She is the second partner to join this year
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Lakeside Healthcare Group has appointed a new GP partner to their Oundle Medical Practice based in Glapthorn Road.

Dr Laura Brennan says she is looking forward to meeting lots of patients at this year’s flu clinics.

She is the second partner to start at Oundle Medical Practice this year, joining the team of Drs Sabine Lijesen, Felix Morgan and Raj Naidoo.

Dr Laura Brennan - new Oundle GPDr Laura Brennan - new Oundle GP
She said: “Joining an organisation at a time of change offers a good opportunity to evolve processes and systems. Oundle has had some changes over the past year or so, with retirements of long-standing, highly-regarded familiar doctors. I am enjoying getting to know the patients here in Oundle.

"I have a keen interest in primary care research topics including cholesterol lowering therapies, vaccines and sharing the growing evidence base to support women’s health, contraception and menopause through all decades of their lives.”

Dr Brennan studied medicine at the University of Manchester, working in hospitals and emergency care, before undertaking her GP training which allows her to balance her clinical career with the needs of her young family.

She added: “It is busy, there is lots of work to do, finding my routine is key, getting on with tasks and establishing myself. I am hoping to meet more patients at the flu clinics which are being held on September 30 and October 14 here at the surgery.”

Lakeside Healthcare has surgeries across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire including Lakeside Surgery and Forest Gate Surgery in Corby, Brigstock Surgery, Headlands Surgery in Kettering and Oundle Medical Practice.