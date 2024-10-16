New gift shop opening TODAY in Northamptonshire town a 'dream come true' for mum and son
Deborah and Ashley Farquarson’s mini emporium is a ‘dream come true’ for the pair who will start trading at 10am this morning (Wednesday, October 15) from the shop in Station Road.
The new family business has been driven by Deborah’s love of all things crafty, producing a range of home fragrance products and gifts.
Spurred on by son Ashley, 28, the pair will work together – Deborah, 56, in the back studio, Ashley front of house.
She said: “It’s a dream come true. It’s the perfect place for us to start the business. It’s our home town and I’ve always been arty crafty from when I was little.”
Previously she sold her products as a trader in other people’s shops, renting a shelf, but she took time out to care for her mum.
As well as making the gifts including bath bombs, reed diffusers and soaps, Deborah has upcycled furniture to fit out the boutique.
A former horticulturist, Deborah has always used her knowledge of flowers in her creations.
Deborah has already begun to stock other traders’ wares with crochet work by friend Elaine Ashby and has promised ‘something for everyone’.
She said: “It’s a good time to launch just in time for Christmas.”
Ashley had now swapped working in a warehouse to take on the role at the shop.
He said: “I have always wanted to do this. I’m very excited."
Bubbles and Blossoms at 39a Station Road, Desborough opens Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm.
