New fully accessible Changing Place Toilet facilities now open at Wellingborough Library

They are different to standard accessible toilets with additional equipment and more space

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has opened new, fully accessible Changing Place Toilet facilities at Wellingborough Library this week.

Accessible on the first floor via the lift, everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability, or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use this facility hygienically and with dignity.

The new network of Changing Place Toilets are part of a government-led initiative, designed to provide widespread accessibility and inclusivity.

The new Changing Place Toilet facility at Wellingborough Library

Each Changing Place Toilet provides a powered height adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a movable tracking ceiling hoist system and adequate space in the changing area for the disabled person and up to two carers.

They also have modern features including a height adjustable sink, grab rails and alarms.

Unlike standard accessible toilets, Changing Place Toilets also meet the requirements of people with a range of needs such as spinal injuries, muscle-wasting conditions, and multiple sclerosis.

Cllr Matthew Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "A lack of accessible facilities can become a source of anxiety and stress for people with a disability, making it difficult to leave home or stay out for long periods of time.

“I am delighted to see a new Changing Places toilet installed at Wellingborough Library and recognise the difference it is going to make to many within the community.

"Other locations in north Northamptonshire with Changing Places facilities already in use are Stanwick Lakes and Barnwell Country Park, The Corby Cube, East Carlton Park, Rushden Lakes, Wicksteed Park, Waendel Leisure Centre and Corby Swimming Pool."

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "Everyone has the right to access facilities that meet their needs and this news today means that more people have greater access to the things that enable them to live better lives."

The facilities across north Northants have been funded from £497,000, from the Council’s Capital Programme, which includes a £330,000 contribution from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).