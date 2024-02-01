New five-year lease of classroom space for people with special educational needs at Chester House Estate for local school trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a ‘successful’ two years at the Chester House Estate, the multi-academy Creating Tomorrow Trust has agreed a new five-year lease on a classroom space at the attraction.
The partnership sees students with special educational needs work alongside estate staff and volunteers on all aspects of the site, being granted opportunities for hands-on learning within Chester House, where they actively engage in roles that span customer service, education delivery, archaeology, events delivery, food preparation and retail management.
Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It is great news that we have extended our partnership for another five years.
“This decision highlights the progress and work that has been achieved on both sides. The students who work and learn alongside our estate team are an enormous asset, and in return we look to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their chosen career.
“As we continue this journey, we look forward to growing and innovating together, making an impact on student’s lives.”
The learning experience supports their academic knowledge, and helps to equip people with practical skills that are essential for future employment.
The partnership between the estate and Creating Tomorrow College, alongside the Creating Tomorrow Trust, has been in place since the site opened to the public in October 2021.
The Creating Tomorrow Trust also oversees a handful of schools and academies in the county, including Wren Spinney School and Isebrook School in Kettering.
Gareth Ivett, principal of Creating Tomorrow College, added: “We are really excited to have extended our partnership with the Chester House Estate.
“Both organisations have not only had a positive impact on each other over the first two years, but also the local community and most importantly our students.
“The picture for young adults with learning barriers is very bleak when it comes to gaining employment, so we are looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve together in the next five years to support our students into the world of work.”