Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a ‘successful’ two years at the Chester House Estate, the multi-academy Creating Tomorrow Trust has agreed a new five-year lease on a classroom space at the attraction.

The partnership sees students with special educational needs work alongside estate staff and volunteers on all aspects of the site, being granted opportunities for hands-on learning within Chester House, where they actively engage in roles that span customer service, education delivery, archaeology, events delivery, food preparation and retail management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It is great news that we have extended our partnership for another five years.

Chester House Estate

“This decision highlights the progress and work that has been achieved on both sides. The students who work and learn alongside our estate team are an enormous asset, and in return we look to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their chosen career.

“As we continue this journey, we look forward to growing and innovating together, making an impact on student’s lives.”

The learning experience supports their academic knowledge, and helps to equip people with practical skills that are essential for future employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership between the estate and Creating Tomorrow College, alongside the Creating Tomorrow Trust, has been in place since the site opened to the public in October 2021.

The Creating Tomorrow Trust also oversees a handful of schools and academies in the county, including Wren Spinney School and Isebrook School in Kettering.

Gareth Ivett, principal of Creating Tomorrow College, added: “We are really excited to have extended our partnership with the Chester House Estate.

“Both organisations have not only had a positive impact on each other over the first two years, but also the local community and most importantly our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad