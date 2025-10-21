New farmers market launching in Northamptonshire town

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:26 BST
A new farmers market is launching in Raunds this weekend.

The farmers market will launch at 9am on Sunday, October 26 in Raunds town square.

There will be fresh local produce, artisan food and hand-made crafts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to meet local growers, bakers and makers for a ‘community market experience’.

Raunds Farmers' Market will be on Sunday, October 26placeholder image
Raunds Farmers' Market will be on Sunday, October 26

The free-to-visit market, supported by Raunds Town Council, will take place from 9am to 2pm and will then be held every fourth Sunday.

Follow Raunds Farmers' Market for updates and stallholder announcements.

Anyone who would like to join the market as a stallholder can contact Olivifer at [email protected] for more details.

Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice