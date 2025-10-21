New farmers market launching in Northamptonshire town
A new farmers market is launching in Raunds this weekend.
The farmers market will launch at 9am on Sunday, October 26 in Raunds town square.
There will be fresh local produce, artisan food and hand-made crafts.
Visitors will be able to meet local growers, bakers and makers for a ‘community market experience’.
The free-to-visit market, supported by Raunds Town Council, will take place from 9am to 2pm and will then be held every fourth Sunday.
Follow Raunds Farmers' Market for updates and stallholder announcements.
Anyone who would like to join the market as a stallholder can contact Olivifer at [email protected] for more details.