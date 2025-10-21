New farmers market launching in Northamptonshire town

A new farmers market is launching in Raunds this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farmers market will launch at 9am on Sunday, October 26 in Raunds town square.

There will be fresh local produce, artisan food and hand-made crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to meet local growers, bakers and makers for a ‘community market experience’.

Raunds Farmers' Market will be on Sunday, October 26

The free-to-visit market, supported by Raunds Town Council, will take place from 9am to 2pm and will then be held every fourth Sunday.

Follow Raunds Farmers' Market for updates and stallholder announcements.

Anyone who would like to join the market as a stallholder can contact Olivifer at [email protected] for more details.