New family-owned vet practice opens in Corby seeing the return of a well-known and much-loved vet to the town

A new family-owned vet practice opened in Corby this week, seeing the return of a well known and loved vet who has been treating animals in other practices around Northamptonshire for the last 10 years.

Stoley’s Vets, located on Occupation Road, opened on Monday, December 11.

It’s run by Stojance ‘Stoley’ Kokolanski, who is already well known in the area and local social media pages have filled up with comments eagerly anticipating his return to the town - a familiar face to the pet owners in north Northamptonshire.

Posting on their Facebook page following the opening, Stoley said: “Thanks to all for your lovely wishes and support, I have no words of how grateful I am for all of your positive comments. The first three days met so many of you and had the joy to catch up with my furry friends.”

The veterinary practice offers a full range of services to support pets through every stage of life.To find out more information visit their website or email [email protected].