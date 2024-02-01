Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new family dessert restaurant that’s also an arcade has opened in Corby town centre today (Thursday, February 1).

Waffle and More opened its doors to the public for the first time at around 10.30am this morning.

It is a family-owned business that strives to offer an enjoyable, budget-friendly experience, complete with unlimited access to their fun-filled arcade games.

Waffle and More opened today (Thursday, February 1)

It’s owned and run by Alan Wright. Alan works for Cake Box and noticed the vacancy when visiting their Corby store.

Corby is the fourth branch of the store to open. Their other locations include Harlow, Ipswich and Hackney.

Value is at the forefront of Waffles and More - Alan wants to make their experience affordable for the average family, looking to be able to treat a family of four for £30.

Alan said: “I want to bring value, my mission is value for money. Desserts are a treat which have to be affordable. So long as I can cover my costs, I’m happy.”

There’s a mixture of half new and half retro machines, including the likes of Dance Dance Revolution, Space Invaders, Mortal Kombat, Tron and more.

To achieve this, they’ve kept value in both the food and the arcade machines.

For a family of four they do a two-hour package which includes a burger and drink each all for £30.

According to Alan, at Waffle and More there’s around 3,000 games and for the machines, you pay per hour, there are no tokens and an hour costs only £3.99 per person.

Alan added: “You often find it’s harder to get the dads off the machines than the kids.”

They’re open every day except Monday and between Tuesdays and Saturdays they’re open from 10am to 10pm and on Sundays 10am to 8pm, although these are currently on trial while they figure out what works best in Corby.

Everyday in February, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm they’ll be doing 50 per cent off desserts.