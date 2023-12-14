New Early Years Specialist Provision opened at Croyland Nursery School in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor, Valerie Anslow cut the ribbon to declare the unit open – joined by a large gathering from the local community including Early Years professionals, members of Wellingborough Town Council, families and staff.

The pilot provision established by North Northamptonshire Council and Croyland Nursery School (part of the Foundations for Children Nursery Schools Federation), aims to create a specialist provision for young children with moderate or significant communication and social interaction difficulties.

The provision aims to implement adaptations and modifications to the curriculum and teaching approaches to enable the children to make excellent progress. The aim is that the children will then move into primary schools or a specialist provision with an understanding of the adaptations required for their continued success. With a high number of children not able to access their school place at the statutory school age and children starting school without a clear plan of what support is required, the need for units of this type is increasing.

Mayor of Wellingborough, Valerie Anslow opening the unit with Executive Head Teacher Lyndsey Lambert

There are currently 9 children already attending the provision, aged 3-5 years, with all making exceptional progress. It is hoped that the success of this pilot provision continues and that there will be opportunities to grow this model across North Northants, so that all children have an equal opportunity to develop their talents and thrive.