Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby Library is now a donation point for Baby Basics, a charity which supports vulnerable mums-to-be with essential items for them and their baby.

Working with local midwives, health visitors and other professionals, they provide starter packs that include a safe place for a baby to sleep, as well baby clothing, blankets, and toiletries for babies and mothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Basics has donation points in Northampton and Kettering, but the new donation point is the first for the Corby area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Basics has donation points in Northampton and Kettering, but the new donation point is the first for the Corby area

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills, said: “As a council, we are always keen to find new ways to support the local community and I am pleased that the team have joined up with Baby Basics to be a donation point for items which will help so many families in Corby and the wider area.”

Sabrina Oakey, Charity Co-Ordinator and Regional Hub Lead for the Baby Basics team, said: "We are incredibly excited to have our first Corby donation point open, we have heard such amazing things about the community support within Corby from everyone we meet.

“Having such a central point in the Corby library is such a blessing and we are looking forward to working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After seeing a huge 34 per cent increase in our referrals, we know that we have to reach out to the community for support more now than ever.

“Our donation points really are the lifeline to the charity, assisting us in supporting the families in need."