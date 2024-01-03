New dog control order for north Northants will include Corby as well as Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

Until this point, there was no order in place in the Corby area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new area-wide public space protection order (PSPO) for dog control has been introduced for the north of the county.

The new PSPO covers:

- Dog fouling on land

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog fouling is covered by the new PSPO for dog control in the north of the county

- Dogs on leads in certain identified areas of public land

- Dogs on leads upon request

- Exclusion of dogs on certain areas of public land

It does not include restricting the number of dogs that can be taken onto land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following two consultations and executive approval, the new order introduced supersedes the legacy orders which were in place in Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants areas.

Until this point, there was no order in place in the Corby area.

Cllr Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “This new PSPO has been through two consultations and was revised, based on feedback following the initial consultation, which means we are certain it meets the needs of the whole of North Northants.

"We appreciate that most dog owners in North Northants are responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This area wide PSPO will ensure everyone can enjoy our open spaces and all dog owners know what rules are in place.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “By having one PSPO for the whole area things will be much easier for dog walkers to understand and follow.

"Anyone found to be committing an offence could be issued with a fixed penalty notice, so I would encourage all dog owners to take a look at the new PSPO online and familiarise yourself with its content.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Since NNC was introduced, officers have worked hard to bring together services and policies, including orders like this one, to address any geographical differences and simplify controls for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get to this point, we have been through a rigorous process with opportunities for residents to have their say before the new PSPO was introduced.

"I am pleased that we have now concluded the process and there is now one area wide PSPO in place.”