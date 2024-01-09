New Desborough group aims to work with community and developers as town prepares to grow

Desborough is set to grow

A new Desborough group will launch later this month as it aims to work with the community and developers over the town’s growth.

The Desborough Developments Working Party (DDWP) will host its first public meeting on January 24, providing an overview of its ‘strategic pillars’ – the well-being of Desborough’s citizens, the safeguarding of natural habitats and the stewardship of the local environment.

They want to address the future of local housing developments as Desborough braces for substantial growth, with about 1,800 new homes in the pipeline for the A6 town.

DDWP chair Ben Murphy-Ryan said: “Desborough has already seen rapid growth of over 11 per cent in the past 10 years, with the last 2021 census showing more than 11,910 people live in the town. With Desborough’s population projected to exceed 15,000 by 2031, developments will take place over many years, and will overlap.

"This means the construction, traffic management and infrastructure impact will be significant for residents. We invite the town to share their perspectives to shape a Desborough that reflects both our heritage and our future.”

The group’s approach is modelled after the successful Rothwell North Working Party, which helped to minimise the impacts of development on both Rothwell and Desborough.

Ben added: “We have seen the power of community engagement on these matters, and it’s promising that initial communications with developers have mostly been positive to speaking with the local community. Through open dialogue, we can better align growth with community interests as part of the planning process.”