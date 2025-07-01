New department store for Kettering as 'good value' chain prepares to open in town centre

‘Quality goods at bargain prices’ – that’s the promise made to customers who will soon be able to shop at a new discount department store opening in Kettering.

Boyes – established in Scarborough in 1881 – is moving south, expanding into market towns and Kettering’s former Wilkinson’s store in Newland Street will host their latest outlet.

The Kettering shop will become part of a network of more than 81 stores in Yorkshire, the North East, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Kettering's Boyes branch will secure the first foothold in the county for the trader.

The former Wilkos shop in Newland Street Kettering will be transformed into a Boyes department store /National World

It is unclear the opening date for the new store, but adverts for staff have appeared for a store manager, sales assistants and a cleaner.

Shop fitters have been spotted in the branch preparing the space for the new department areas.

Once open with a reputed 30,000 products in Boyes’ range, shoppers will be able to get their hands on products including homeware, household goods, clothes, garden equipment, stationery, books and food.