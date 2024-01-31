New dawn for Cock Inn - the Northamptonshire village pub with big plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New owners of a popular village pub have set out their plans to expand food and drink at the traditional hostelry.

Plans for the Cock Inn at Denford include pub grub, a brewery, extended beer garden and self-contained holiday flats.

Under the ownership of Gareth Williams and continuing management of landlord Jayme Bent, the pair want to build their business.

L-r Jayme Bent (landlord) and owner Gareth Williams toast the takeover of the Cock Inn, Denford

Jayme has been behind the bar for the past 10 years and with Gareth’s help can’t wait to invest in the pub.

Landlord Jayme said: “We want to carry on with what we have already developed over 10 years – a traditional village pub – but we want to offer ‘street’ food from an outdoor kitchen.

"We want to brew our own beer from the old kitchen and extend our events.”

The pub already offers a wide range of events ranging from quizzes, themed nights, pub games – and two cosy open fires.

L-r Jayme Bent (landlord) and owner Gareth Williams in the Cock Inn, Denford

Gareth, who also owns a building firm, will use his expertise to refurbish the upstairs of Grade II-listed building to create two holiday flats hoping to boost the tourist offer in the Nene Valley.

As well as retiling the pub’s roof, he will refurbish the beer garden to expand the outdoor seating area, and it’s a project close to his heart as one of his first jobs was working behind the pub’s bar.

He said: “I have always had close ties to the village and the pub. One of my best friends lived in the village and I have got really good memories of this place.

"Now I own it, it’s going to take a few weeks for it to sink in.”

L-r owner Gareth Williams and Jayme Bent (landlord) behind the bar of the Cock Inn, Denford

Originally from Broken Hill in Australia, Jayme’s dad Neville has paid for a new Cock Inn sign featuring a rooster in a cork hat.

Jayme said: “I think the pub would have closed. Now it’s looking really positive. The locals couldn’t be happier and we’ve had the busiest January in 10 years.

"The pub is the heart and soul of the community. It’s where people come to catch up with friends.”