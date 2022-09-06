New dance school opening in Irchester

A new dance school is opening its doors in Irchester.

After launching its first studio in Irthlingborough in 2015, Born 2 Dance is now looking to expand and will soon be offering classes in Irchester as well.

A spokesman for B2D said: “We are an award winning dance school based in Irthlingborough but we are opening a new dance school in Irchester at the Parsons hall.

Born 2 Dance is opening a new dance studio in Irchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We pride ourselves on making a fun and safe environment for the students to come and learn to dance and improve their skills but also to have lots of fun and build new friendships.

“Our open day is on September 9 and we would love to have lots of people there to come and trial a class, all first classes are completely free.”

Classes are on offer for youngsters aged three and over, with the ‘magical movers’ fun dance class for students aged three to five, acro/gymnastics for ages three to seven, contemporary for seven to 16 and street dance for seven to 16-years-old.

To view the schedule or book a trial click here.