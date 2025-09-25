New countywide tourism awards hope to 'shine a light' on Northamptonshire's best businesses

Hotels and B&Bs, restaurants, tea rooms, pubs and more in Northamptonshire have the chance to win big at the inaugural ‘Northamptonshire Tourism Awards’.

Discover Northamptonshire launched the Northamptonshire Tourism Awards on September 22, and are now inviting businesses from across Northamptonshire to ‘showcase their achievements and innovation.’

Based at Rushden Lakes, Discover Northamptonshire is the county’s official Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) and is hoping to capitalise on the major success and economic boost to the visitor economy which came from hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Chairman Richard Clinton said: “We’re proud to champion Northamptonshire’s vibrant tourism and hospitality sector, which plays a vital role in shaping the county’s identity and economy.

"These awards not only celebrate business excellence but also recognise the wider social impact these organisations have - bringing communities together, enhancing well-being and fostering local pride.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to the partners and sponsors who will help make these awards possible and ensure the county’s visitor economy continues to shine.”

13 categories will be represented, including large hotel of the year, pub of the year, small visitor attraction and an award for accessible and inclusive tourism to celebrate local businesses and attractions that pull in visitors far and wide, recognising the hard work by all to maximise visitor experience.

The first round of judging will commence once applications close and shortlisted businesses will then be visited by mystery shoppers at the end of November through to mid-December.

An awards event is planned for March 2026 to tie in with English Tourism Week.

Winners in each category will automatically qualify for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in June 2026. These awards shine a spotlight on the best of England’s tourism industry by ‘recognising outstanding achievements in quality, innovation, and customer service.’

Kerry Purnell, North Northamptonshire Council’s assistant director for communities and leisure, said: “Northamptonshire is rich with cultural and natural treasures and is full of exceptional tourism businesses from village pubs through to larger attractions.

"It’s only right that we shine a light on these businesses and the Northamptonshire Tourism Awards will do just that with the winners in each category being automatically qualifying for the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

“I would encourage all to take a look at the information online and apply - I am so looking forward to hearing more about the fantastic businesses we have in the local area.”

Applications opened on September 22 and close on November 14, with finalists being revealed in the new year. Businesses can apply online here.