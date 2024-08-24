New 'cosy neighbourhood cafe' in Earls Barton back on the table after fresh plans submitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earls Barton may be set for a new cafe after all, as plans for ‘The Square Cafe’ have been resubmitted, albeit with a few key changes.

After the initial application was withdrawn in June, new details have now emerged, but blueprints note that the plan has opted to forgo the exterior alterations.

A planning document reads: “The applicant’s main ambition is to create a cosy neighbourhood cafe which will serve as a gathering hub for new families and local residents in the immediate community. The coffee bar and preparation space will allow for an independent, home made food and beverage offer that is set apart from the high street chain cafe.

“The exterior of the cafe will activate the main street with a new set of awnings at each window, a blade sign and a coffee menu.”

Plans have been resubmitted to turn 29 The Square into a cafe

Should the project move forward, it hopes to serve specialty coffee, cakes, sandwiches and toasties, along with seasonal soups and salads.

The village’s parish council objected to the previous application, with one of its reasons being that the stepped access to the neighbouring properties is ‘not suitable’ for those with mobility issues.

It was proposed that The Square Cafe would include a new wall and railings on the exterior allowing for an outdoor area for customers, therefore new plans now include no alterations to exterior works, save for the new signage to the front of the unit.

The intention is also to repaint all windows and door frames along with exposing all existing brickwork on the building that was once Jackson Grundy estate agents, later serving as Pink Rose Beauty.

Comments were made by the public on the previous application expressing concerns about its means of ventilation during what the applicant described as ‘light cooking’, as well as its potential for noise disturbances.

The new application will see a new bar installed on the ground floor, as well as a large seating area. The upper floor will serve as a prep and storage room with fridges and dry storage cupboards, as well as including a management office and staff welfare area for personal storage and staff breaks.

The full application, which was validated by North Northants Council on August 12, can be found here, or accessing the council’s planning portal and using the reference NW/24/00426/LDP.