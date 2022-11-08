Construction began on the site back in August

A vehicle leasing company is currently building a new site in Corby to better manage their growing fleet of vehicles.

Work began on the new Longmarsh site, located in Courier Road, back in August with the first phase of construction to get the site ready for vehicles returning over the Christmas period.

Once this is complete they will focus on developing it to the final phase which should be finished by summer next year.

The path that links Rockingham Road and Courrier Road has had to be moved slightly

Longmarsh has a fleet of about 350 vehicles in Corby alone. They are building this new site due to a need for more space.

Scott Groome, Longmarsh’s managing director, said: “On the old site, if we have 20 per cent coming back because of the Christmas period, we can’t park them. [On the new site] we should be able to park 150 vehicles if need be.“

The site of the new Longmarsh location is 1.3 acres in size, almost three times that of their current site, which should allow them ample space. They say their new site is also in a much more ideal location.

Mr Groome said: “The whole idea is for us to be in a much more common position instead of where we are at the moment, tucked out the way really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site site is estimated to be finished by next summer

“And more convenient because lots of people in Corby use taxis. It means they can walk to the site most likely.”

As part of the construction process, the path that links Rockingham Road and Courier Road has had to be moved.

Mr Groome said: “We had to move it to one side slightly. Part of the plan was for us to have a decent size opening to drive vehicles in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just would’ve gone across the entrance so we had to move that over and make it safe for people to walk around.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) said: “I’ve had complaints about that site being overgrown since I became a councillor 27 years ago. It’s been left undeveloped since the steelworks closed.