New Corby vehicle lease hire site estimated to be finished by next summer
The new Longmarsh site is located in Courier Road
A vehicle leasing company is currently building a new site in Corby to better manage their growing fleet of vehicles.
Work began on the new Longmarsh site, located in Courier Road, back in August with the first phase of construction to get the site ready for vehicles returning over the Christmas period.
Once this is complete they will focus on developing it to the final phase which should be finished by summer next year.
Most Popular
Longmarsh has a fleet of about 350 vehicles in Corby alone. They are building this new site due to a need for more space.
Scott Groome, Longmarsh’s managing director, said: “On the old site, if we have 20 per cent coming back because of the Christmas period, we can’t park them. [On the new site] we should be able to park 150 vehicles if need be.“
The site of the new Longmarsh location is 1.3 acres in size, almost three times that of their current site, which should allow them ample space. They say their new site is also in a much more ideal location.
Mr Groome said: “The whole idea is for us to be in a much more common position instead of where we are at the moment, tucked out the way really.
“And more convenient because lots of people in Corby use taxis. It means they can walk to the site most likely.”
As part of the construction process, the path that links Rockingham Road and Courier Road has had to be moved.
Mr Groome said: “We had to move it to one side slightly. Part of the plan was for us to have a decent size opening to drive vehicles in.
“It just would’ve gone across the entrance so we had to move that over and make it safe for people to walk around.”
Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) said: “I’ve had complaints about that site being overgrown since I became a councillor 27 years ago. It’s been left undeveloped since the steelworks closed.
“We’ve now got a local business moving to the site who I’ve personally hired in the past so I know they will keep the site clean and tidy. It’s also really good that the steps have been improved.”