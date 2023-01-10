The open day is being held at The Corby Cube, on Thursday, January 12, from 5pm to 8pm.

An open day is being held so students can see plans for the new look of the £9.5m town centre Corby Sixth Form at Queens Square, which will be open for the autumn term of 2023.

The open day is being held at The Corby Cube on Thursday, January 12, from 5pm to 8pm. It will be way to get to speak to staff and learn more about the curriculum.

The student services team will be on hand to answer questions about everything from support and finance through to welfare and transport.

The new sixth form is opening in September and will be based in Chisholm House in Queens Square.

Imagery of the new brand facilities will be on show and headteacher Helen Smith will be giving talks between 5pm and 7.30pm.

It will offer more than 30 A-Level subjects and four diploma subjects, including classical civilisation, film studies, graphic communication, law, photography, dance, drama, textiles and statistics.

The sixth form will comprise more than 25 classrooms, state-of-the-art science labs, resource centres and performance areas. There will also be an external roof terrace, a modern cafe and common room areas.

The existing architectural design will embrace the current style of the building and is being designed to run as carbon neutral to the environment.

The money has come from the Corby Town Fund of £19.9 Million and the sixth form, which will bring hundreds of students and staff into the town centre, was part of the original bid to central government.

The Bedford College Group, which will run the sixth form centre, already has a learning centre in nearby George Street where adults can gain or brush up their essential digital skills, achieve English and maths qualifications or take part in pre-employment training, all for free. Almost 1,000 Corby residents have already taken advantage of this facility.

Ian Pryce, long-serving chief executive officer of The Bedford College Group, said: “Investment, with the backing of supportive partners has proven in Bedford, Kettering and Wellingborough how valuable having an educational outlet is for town centres. Our colleges, sixth forms and learning centres encourage footfall and custom and inject life into town centres.”