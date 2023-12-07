New Corby postcards featuring iconic town landmarks given stamp of approval
Greetings from Corby! – that’s the message visitors and residents can send across the world using newly published postcards featuring eight iconic town landmarks.
The card gift sets are the idea of poet Chuck Middleton and with the help of photographer Jim Darrah the pair have partnered on the creative venture.
Images included on the postcards include the much-loved Steelman statue, Coronation Park and the sun, moon and stars clock in Corporation Street.
Chuck said: “I was looking for a local postcard but, couldn't find one, so the idea was born to create some. With Jim Darrah's eye for a good picture, we believe it's a great collection of prints.
“You can keep them for yourself or send to someone you know or love – just add a hand-written message and a stamp!”
Two of the eight postcards come with the classic ‘Greetings from Corby’ with a pack costing £4.95.
Postcards are available online from https://www.itsafricansunset.co.uk/product-page/retro-corby-postcards or the Instagram account "corbypostcards".