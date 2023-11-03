New Corby pizza restaurant promising ‘best customer service in town’ to open tonight

They’re opening in the old Prezzo unit

A new restaurant is opening its doors to the public in Corby tonight (November 3),

Hector’s is located in the old Prezzo in George Street which closed in April this year.

They’re offering a menu with ‘something for everyone’, including stonebaked pizzas, homemade desserts and handcrafted cocktails.

Miles Uppal, operations manager at Hector’s, said: “We want to give the best quality products, pints, wine, cocktails and food but just price it accordingly.

“I’m looking just to fill the place, and eventually do live music, saxophonists, make it a place you come to see Hector’s rather than just get something to eat.”

MIles has very big ambitions for the new restaurant but he’s confident they can pull them off.

He said: “I plan to win the best destination restaurant in Northamptonshire, I will win it. I won it for Leicestershire in my old place and I will win it for this one.

“We plan to be number one on TripAdvisor in the first three months in Corby and then top three in Northamptonshire in six months.”

Miles previously won the best destination pub award in Leicestershire for The Red Lion in Great Bowden when he was the general manager there.

He has recruited locally and trained his team vigorously in order to craft a team that he says will have “the best customer service in town”.

He said: “The customer service side of things will be the driving force. Even though we’ve got good quality products, my customer service on all the girls and all the guys, their customer service is flawless.

“We will have the best customer service in town.

“I go through a two week training program with the staff, going into really specific detail about how to serve customers and how to make sure customers are having a great time.”

According to Miles, Hector’s is a place to go not just for food but for the experience.

He said: “It will be a place you come for the experience, overall experience, the lighting, the music, the atmosphere, the service, the quality, everything. People will come in because they want to go to Hector’s, not because they’re hungry or thirsty.”

So far they have been busy getting their name out there and getting to know the community, giving away hundreds of free pizzas last Friday and Saturday.

They’ve also been giving back to the homeless community, staying late last Friday evening to give out pizzas vowing to continue to support them where they can.

According to Miles, Hector’s will also be the only restaurant in England to offer Irn-Bru on draught.

He said: “Outside of Scotland there is no-one, no pub, no restaurant, who does Irn-Bru on the gun/draught, no-one in England, I will do it.

“It’s taken me a long time and a lot of phone calls but I will have Irn-Bru on the gun.

“The survey guy said ‘I've done this job for 32 years, I’ve never seen anyone be able to get it in England before’”.