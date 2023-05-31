Corby Town Council has announced the new mayor and deputy mayor of the town.

Cllr Leanne Buckingham was made mayor of Corby and Cllr Ross Armour deputy mayor at last night’s (May 30) annual full council meeting.

The evening started with thanking the previous mayor, Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto, for his work over the lpast year. He then paid tribute to his family, council members, officers and Cllr Buckingham for all her support and hard work as deputy mayor.

Deputy mayor, Cllr Ross Armour (left) and mayor, Cllr Leanne Buckingham (right)

Cllr Buckingham served as deputy mayor in 2022-23, and attended many events over the year. As the town’s first ever lesbian mayor, she nominated her partner Kathleen Prior as her consort.

Cllr Buckingham’s acceptance speech paid tribute to her grandad and mother, Lyn, who have both served the communities over many years and have been her inspiration to continue to serve the voluntary sector as well.

Cllr Buckingham’s theme as mayor this year is citizenship. She has chosen to support three charities this year who all have a keen focus on giving back to the community.

- North Northants Community First Responders who are trained volunteers who can give lifesaving aid to members of our community

- Corby District Lions who have done so much locally to bring our community together from hosting afternoon tea parties for the more mature members of society, to hosting fun days for families

- Teamwork Trust who are passionate about ensuring that everyone has access to the same chance’s choices and opportunities

The new mayor said: “I am looking forward to hosting a lunch with the three charities in the next few weeks where we will pull together a year of activity focused on raising much needed funds and recruiting more good citizens.”

Deputy leader of Corby Town Council, Martyn Reuby said: “This year will see new initiatives from Corby Town Council to include Corby’s first ever Pride event and the formation of a youth council, both initiatives which are very close to our mayor’s heart.