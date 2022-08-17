New community-led murals created in Corby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mural in Saxilby Close

Four walls across the neighbourhoods of Kingswood and Hazel Leys in Corby have been transformed into works of art by renowned street artists.

Commissioned by the Creative Kingswood and Hazel Leys (CKHL) programme, the four murals reflect the local environment and architecture alongside abstract designs.

They have been created using feedback from local residents gathered via workshops and a consultation pack earlier this year and visits by local residents to the Bring The Paint street art festival in Leicester.

Mural in Gainsborough Road

The murals have renovated unloved walls on Blake Walk, Gainsborough Road, Colyers Avenue and Saxilby Close. Created by artists including Michal Lach and GENT and ZINER, alongside Alex Rubes and Kiene Tuckley who will be working with local artists George Hill and Dean Rummey.

The project is being managed by Graffwerk, a multifaceted arts project team composed of Anthony Overend and Izzy Hoskins.

Focused on aerosol art, Graffwerk has the aim of redefining the visual landscape of cities through the use of street art. As well as the Bring The Paint Festival in Leicester, Graffwerk have managed street art projects across the country, most recently for the city of culture programme in Coventry and the record breaking St George’s Tower project in Leicester.

Helen Willmott, co-chair of CKHL, said: “After much planning and consultation led by local residents, we are delighted to be making this project a reality with some of the best artists in the country as well as our local talent. These murals will be a positive addition to the estates and provide the opportunity for local residents to see world-class art on a daily basis.”

Mural in Colyers Avenue

CKHL is a community-led creative programme operating in the neighbourhoods of Kingswood and Hazel Leys in Corby.

As a partnership between the KHL Big Local, Made With Many, The Core at Corby Cube and Corby Community Arts, the programme includes a variety of creative activities including pop-up activities, festivals, workshops and public art, aiming to make a positive impact on our area and community.

The programme is part of the Creative Civic Change programme run by Local Trust and funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Local Trust.

Follow the CKHL facebook page for more information.

Mural in Colyers Avenue