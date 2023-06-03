A new community garden has opened at Rushden Lakes.

The Wildlife Trust BCN started the project after Rushden Lakes centre manager Donna French offered a green space and asked the trust to coordinate and create a wildlife friendly area while working with local community groups.

The garden based near AJ Cycles may still be in its early stages, but progress has already been made including some new planters and fencing.

The new community garden at Rushden Lakes

It is hoped the community garden will provide a green space for different groups to enjoy such as people with physical and learning disabilities, local schools, as well as children and families who do not currently have access to their own green space.

The Wildlife Trust believe the garden will be of great benefit to the health and well-being of everyone in the local community.

They’ve already had visits from community groups including Cando Care and Headway East Northants.

The Wildlife Trust’s supporter engagement officer Viktoria Marta told the Northants Telegraph: "The students of the Higham campus of Moulton College designed and built raised beds and benches for us.

"We have a couple of lovely local community groups who are involved with planting and maintaining the garden.

"Their clients are looking forward to helping the creation of the community garden providing a green space for many different groups in the local community to enjoy - such as people with physical and learning disabilities, local schools as well as children and families who may not have access to their own green space.

"This garden will be of great benefit to the health and well-being of everyone in the local community.

"We are also very keen to welcome even more groups from the Irthlingborough and Rushden area.

"We are planning to work with local organisations who provide for the homeless and local people in need - so our crops will help a good cause."

The Wildlife Trust welcomes the chance to have even more community groups involved and any generous donations from local businesses would be greatly appreciated.

For further information email Viktoria [email protected]