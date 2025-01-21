New communal garden in Northamptonshire village hopes to be ‘positive contribution’ to community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new communal garden in Victoria Close, Earls Barton, has been built, giving local green-fingered residents the opportunity to plant a range of flowers in a purpose-built canopy garden.

The communal garden in the independent living complex includes appropriate beds for a range of flowers and other plants, with the total project taking around one week to complete.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “In April 2024 we launched our ‘Your Great Spaces’ project, this projects invites customer suggestion on how we can work with our customers to make a positive contribution to their neighbourhoods.

"As part of the project we consult with the local community and involve them in the implementation of these projects, so this truly represents a joint approach to neighbourhood improvements. We partner with local suppliers and groups during these projects.

“The impact of these projects is one around community and neighbourhood improvement, it brings our staff and customers together to make a positive contribution to their neighbourhoods.”

The new community garden is located in a green space to the north of Victoria Close outside its community centre, and is part of the Greatwell Homes’ ‘Your Great Spaces’ project, which launched in March last year.

The initiative aims to make better use of spaces which could make the area more attractive, enhancing things such as playgrounds or making areas safer for residents.

Greatwell Homes is currently running around 10 other projects as part of the scheme, with the community garden in Earls Barton the latest to make a positive impact.