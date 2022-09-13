New coffee shop opens in Corby

A new coffee shop has opened today (September 13) in Corby town centre.

Dona and Don Coffee is a new independent coffee shop located at 21 Willow Place, where customers can enjoy their signature blend coffee as well as warm breakfasts and grab-and-go meals.

It’s being opened by Don Galhena who’s originally from Sri Lanka but has lived in Wellingborough now for 17 years.

Dona and Don Coffee

Don is opening the shop following 22 years of running a business that manufactured wooden toys.

Don chose to set up in Corby because he thinks it’s a nice area.

He said: “This is a good place and I know it’s busy. I’ll see how it goes.”

The shop is named after Don and his daughter Dona.

Welcome to Dona and Don's

It offers plenty of space to sit in and choose from a wide selection of sweet treats, sandwiches and drinks. Gluten-free and vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Dona and Don Coffee