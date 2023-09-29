Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cake shop offering a variety of treats and bakes is opening in Corby tomorrow.

Madmil's Bakehouse will be based in Occupation Road, Corby.

The shop will be a sit in and take out coffee and cake shop. All the cakes are homemade by Samantha Haynes, the new owner.

New owner, Samantha Haynes, outside her new coffee and cake shop, Madmil's Bakehouse, in Occupation Road

At the moment, Sam sells in her parent’s restaurant, The Sondes Arms, where she does cookie pies, brownies and ‘big thick chunky cookies’, and they’ve been really well received, which is why she’s starting her own shop.

The shop has been born from a passion for baking. Sam, a chef by trade, says her love for all things sweet, sugary and chocolatey have taken over, firstly her home kitchen, and now her work kitchen.

She said: “I went to college when my son was first born, and did a confectionery course there and it kind of went from there.

“I made my son’s first birthday cake, which looking back was an absolute disaster. From there I’ve gone from doing that to making cakes, to making wedding cakes, christening cakes, and then moved away from celebration cakes and into ‘funky bakes’ as I call them.”

Sam inside Madmil's Bakehouse

The menu has plenty on offer including stuffed cookies, cookie pies, rocky roads, billionaire brownies and blondies, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.

​Working from a five-star rated kitchen, all of Sam’s creations are available for collection or delivery (within a 10-mile radius) and she will continue to have a 'pop up' at the Sondes Arms, Rockingham (dates to be advertised).